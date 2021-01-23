Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson remembered legendary talk show host Larry King after he passed away on Saturday.

Johnson revealed that he had known King for over 40 years and loved being on his show.

King was 87.

interviews fun, serious, & entertaining! He was the biggest Dodgers fan & if you lived in LA you could catch him at his favorite booth in Nate and Al’s or at Brooklyn Bagels which he owned. Rest In Peace my friend! 🙏🏾 Cookie and I extend our prayers to the entire King family. pic.twitter.com/a6S6IeAcmT — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 23, 2021

King hosted “Larry King Live” on CNN for over 25 years. He interviewed all kinds of people, from athletes like Johnson to presidential candidates.

He retired in 2010 after taping over 6,000 episodes of the show.

A statement was released on King’s official Twitter page, but it did not reveal the cause of his death.

“With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host and friend Larry King, who passed away this morning at age 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles,” the statement read. “For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry’s many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster.”

King was a revered figure in the media and will be remembered as one of the greatest interviewers of all time.

He and Johnson clearly had a special bond, and it is fitting that Johnson gave him such a loving tribute.