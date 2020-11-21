- Patrick Beverley’s pissed-off reaction at Montrezl Harrell signing with Lakers
-
- Updated: November 21, 2020
On Friday, it was reported that big man Montrezl Harrell was leaving the Los Angeles Clippers to join the Los Angeles Lakers.
Clippers guard Patrick Beverley was shocked by the news.
🤦🏾♂️what🤬 https://t.co/44m24c60Ux
— Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) November 21, 2020
Harrell was a major part of a Clippers team that was considered one of the favorites to win the NBA championship this past season.
He averaged 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game in the 2019-20 campaign, which earned him the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award.
His feistiness and edginess also played an integral part in the Clippers’ culture and collective personality.
The Harrell signing not only makes the reigning world champs even stronger, but it also significantly weakens a Clippers squad that has had significant issues since choking away a 3-1 series lead to the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs.
Harrell’s intensity, athleticism and activity should fit in well with the Purple and Gold.