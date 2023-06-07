Patrick Beverley seems strongly opposed to Nick Wright possibly replacing Shannon Sharpe on ‘Undisputed’

One of the more entertaining eras of sports talk shows is coming to an end soon, as Shannon Sharpe will be leaving “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed.”

Fox Sports personality Nick Wright has been mentioned as a possible replacement for Sharpe, but former Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley doesn’t like the idea.

Sharpe has hosted the show along with veteran journalist Skip Bayless ever since the show debuted in 2016. Before that, Bayless co-hosted ESPN’s “First Take” along with Stephen A. Smith.

It is rumored that Sharpe is leaving the show because of a falling out with Bayless, which seemingly began after the latter’s ill-timed and poorly worded tweet shortly after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a near-fatal cardiac arrest episode several months ago.

No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome … which suddenly seems so irrelevant. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 3, 2023

Nevertheless, Sharpe, a Pro Football Hall of Famer and one of the greatest tight ends ever, has made a name for himself and is sure to receive offers elsewhere.

If Wright were to replace him, it would make for an interesting dynamic with Bayless. Wright is a well-known LeBron James advocate who is never shy about dishing out flattery to the four-time MVP, while Bayless is widely regarded as a big critic of James.

Beverley spent half a season playing alongside James until the Lakers traded him to the Orlando Magic in February for Mo Bamba, a center who is known for blocking shots and stretching the floor with his 3-point shot. After being bought out, Beverley finished the season with the Chicago Bulls.

The guard said after being traded that his goal was to knock the Lakers out of the playoffs when the Bulls faced them twice late in the 2022-23 regular season. Although the teams split those two games, Beverley was unsuccessful, as Los Angeles qualified for the playoffs and made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals.