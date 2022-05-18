Patrick Beverley says he got a ‘little taste’ of Chris Paul at LeBron James’ camp and ‘destroyed’ him

Patrick Beverley continues to slander superstar point guard Chris Paul.

In one of his more recent statements, Beverley claims to have “destroyed” Chris Paul at LeBron James’ camp many years ago.

“I got a taste of little C.P. there, destroyed him,” he said. “Ask LeBron. I don’t have to lie. Ask Chris. That’s your good friend.”

Beverley went on to claim that one reason people do not criticize Paul is because he is the former president of the players association. He concluded by claiming that every time players face off against Paul they’re “licking my chops.”

Perhaps some people are still enjoying the slander that Beverley is throwing in Paul’s direction, but it seems that his claims are becoming more and more absurd. The numbers speak for themselves in terms of who has been the better player in the NBA during their respective times in the league.

Beverley has never been a star player throughout his career. While he may be an outspoken leader and tough defender, he is nowhere near the player Paul has been during his time in the league.

As far as career averages go, Paul has recorded 18.1 points, 9.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game. He’s a 12-time All-Star. Beverley has career averages of 8.8 points, 3.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game. He’s been voted to three All-Defensive teams.

At this point, it seems the only thing that will stop Beverley from talking about Paul is taking him off the air. While it was fun earlier this week, going over the same topic day in and day out is becoming somewhat tiring.