- Patrick Beverley appears thankful that Lakers have early-season matchup with Clippers amid links to team
- ‘I can’t believe I just looked at Kobe’s burnt up body, and now I’m about to eat’: L.A. firefighter on being shown Kobe’s remains
- Lakers owner Jeanie Buss: ‘Michael Jordan is the greatest of all time’
- Video: Talen Horton-Tucker shows off his bag at Dreamville Chi League
- Report: Lakers will open 2022-23 season with huge matchup against Warriors
- Richard Jefferson says LeBron James has ‘not done enough as a Laker’ to be considered a Lakers great
- Report: Rob Pelinka surprising many around NBA with hesitancy to attach multiple draft picks in Russell Westbrook trade talks
- Report: Lakers sources insist they have options beyond ones that have been reported
- LeBron James loses it watching teenage sons Bronny and Bryce play together on the court
- Here’s what will happen to LeBron James following NBA’s decision to retire Bill Russell’s No. 6 jersey across league
Patrick Beverley appears thankful that Lakers have early-season matchup with Clippers amid links to team
- Updated: August 15, 2022
Though Patrick Beverley is no longer playing basketball in Los Angeles, he appears grateful for the fact that the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers have an early-season matchup this year.
The veteran point guard took to social media to express as much on Sunday evening.
— Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) August 15, 2022
Beverley played a number of years with the Clippers, and he recently made a case for why he thinks he’d be a great leader on the Lakers as well. The Lakers have also reportedly expressed interested in Beverley.
As fans in Los Angeles know quite well, both the Lakers and Clippers were not all that impressive last season. The Lakers missed out on the postseason entirely, and the Clippers lost both of their play-in tournament matchups to get bounced before the playoffs began.
Beyond that, both teams have dealt with major adversity. The Clippers were without Kawhi Leonard for the entirety of the 2021-22 season and didn’t have Paul George for the majority of the campaign.
As for the Lakers, star big man Anthony Davis missed a massive chunk of last season as well. LeBron James also missed a fair number of games.
The hope is that a full offseason for all of the aforementioned stars will have them all fit and ready to compete once the regular season begins. At their best, the Lakers and Clippers are certainly playoff teams, if not title contenders.
However, the NBA season is always a slog, and injuries are not easily avoided.
Hopefully, both teams will return to full strength this season and compete at a high level. After all, the NBA is simply more fun when the rivalry in Los Angeles is alive and well.