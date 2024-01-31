O’Shea Jackson Jr. destroys Darvin Ham, Taurean Prince amid Lakers struggles

O’Shea Jackson Jr., son of legendary rapper Ice Cube, recently went off on Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham and wing Taurean Prince.

Wtf photos does taurean Prince have on Darvin man!?! Does he know where the bodies are or some shit!? — O’Shea Jackson Jr (@OsheaJacksonJr) January 30, 2024

You know what. Maybe he don’t want vando in trade talks. — O’Shea Jackson Jr (@OsheaJacksonJr) January 30, 2024

Darvin Ham can’t hurt me if he’s not in my life. https://t.co/ugALnqUKz6 — O’Shea Jackson Jr (@OsheaJacksonJr) January 30, 2024

As-salamu alaykum. Please hold the bacon. Get Ham the f**k outta here. https://t.co/moa6HAcUUU — O’Shea Jackson Jr (@OsheaJacksonJr) January 30, 2024

Jackson is known to be a huge Lakers fan and has never been one to hold back his thoughts, so his social media posts about Ham and Prince likely did not surprise many.

Ham and Prince are arguably the two Lakers figures that have taken the most heat throughout the 2023-24 season. Plenty of Lakers fans have clamored for the organization to fire the head coach, who is only in his second season with the team, but it doesn’t seem like that’s going to happen anytime soon.

Thats called Spam https://t.co/dlqLLNoRNS — O’Shea Jackson Jr (@OsheaJacksonJr) January 30, 2024

Prince is recording 9.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 30.4 minutes per game this season. He has started all 45 of his appearances for the Lakers, something that has also irked plenty of the team’s fans. The former first-round pick was one of the more important Lakers pickups in the offseason, but many have been disappointed with his play so far.

The Lakers continue to experience ups and downs this season, with their latest game ending in a 135-119 loss to the Houston Rockets. It seems like whenever the Lakers build some positive momentum, they lose a game.

A little more than halfway into the season, Los Angeles is 24-24, good enough for ninth place in the Western Conference. It is 3.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the conference’s final guaranteed playoff spot.

Maybe what the team needs is a boost through the trade market. Los Angeles has been linked to many players, but Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray has stood out as the player most often linked to the Lakers.

However, it seems as though D’Angelo Russell’s recent play has lowered the likelihood of Murray ending up with the Purple and Gold.

Los Angeles has four games against Eastern Conference opponents left on its current road trip. Fans can surely expect for Jackson to continue making his thoughts known as the Lakers’ season wears on.