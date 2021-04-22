In the wake of LeBron James’ controversial tweet on Wednesday that he quickly deleted, James got advice (at the 35-second mark) on the concept of patience from a dubious source: O.J. Simpson.

“Sometimes you need to be a little more patient before you comment on some of these bad incidents that are happening with police departments,” Simpson said.

James deleted his tweet that severely criticized a Columbus, Ohio police officer who had shot and killed a young African-American woman. The deletion came after it was determined that the police officer was trying to protect another woman who was in danger of being stabbed by the victim.

Simpson, who is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, was acquitted in 1995 of two counts of murder in the deaths of Simpson’s ex-wife, Nicole Brown, and her friend, Ron Goldman.

However, in 1997, Simpson was found liable for the crimes in civil court and then was convicted of 12 counts of robbery in 2008.

As a result of the robbery conviction, Simpson was sentenced to 33 years in jail and served nine years before he was paroled in 2017.

Despite Simpson’s acquittal on the murder charges, many people continue to believe that he was guilty, with his acquittal largely attributed to jurors believing that police committed misconduct.

James’ offering of his thoughts on the current case may have been in haste, but hardly rise to the level where he needs advice from a disgraced former sports legend like Simpson.