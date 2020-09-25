The Los Angeles Lakers took a commanding 3-1 series lead in the Western Conference Finals with a 114-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets in Game 4.

After the game, Nuggets head coach Mike Malone was not happy with the officiating and made it clear that he felt the Lakers got more calls.

The Lakers had presented their case to the league after Game 3 about LeBron James’ lack of free throws.

Malone feels that the Nuggets may need to do that prior to Game 5.

Nuggets coach Mike Malone: "I'm going to have to go through the proper channels like they did to get some more free throws." — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) September 25, 2020

Los Angeles went 28-for-35 from the free-throw line in Game 4, while Denver only attempted 23 free throws, making 20.

Most importantly, Anthony Davis and James attempted 14 free throws each for the Lakers.

Malone may be alluding to the preferential treatment of those two star players as another reason why he is upset with the officials.

In comparison, Jamal Murray attempted the most free throws for Denver, as he took and made eight attempts from the line.

The Nuggets have come back from two 3-1 deficits earlier this postseason and will need to channel that magic again in the Western Conference Finals.