In their Game 3 loss to the Denver Nuggets, the Los Angeles Lakers got thoroughly outrebounded.

However, L.A. feels another reason it lost was that LeBron James shot only two free throws the entire game.

The Lakers have contacted the league about what they feel is a discrepancy between James getting fouled and actually having those fouls being called.

“The Lakers have presented a case to the NBA that their star, LeBron James, is not nearly getting his fair share of free throws even though they are positive the hard-charging forward is getting fouled plenty by the Denver Nuggets in their Western Conference finals playoff series,” wrote Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times. “James shot just two free throws during the Game 3 defeat to the Nuggets on Tuesday night at AdventHealth Arena. And those two free throws came after Denver guard Jamal Murray was called for a flagrant foul for an elbow to James’ jaw. “He has shot 10 free throws total in the three games of the best-of-seven series that resumes Thursday night with Game 4 and the Lakers leading 2-1. “’We’re dealing with the fouls through the proper channels with the league,’ coach Frank Vogel told the media via videoconference Wednesday after practice. ‘I think he’s gone to the basket very aggressively, and I’ll just leave it at that.’”

Throughout his 17-year NBA career, James has always been one of the league’s leaders in free throw attempts per game and has usually gotten the benefit of the doubt from referees.

With his ability to penetrate to the basket thanks to his otherworldly speed and strength, he often lives at the free throw line.

Other than Anthony Davis, the Lakers as a team had lots of trouble getting to the foul line on Tuesday.

Turning around the free throw disparity will be one of the keys to the Lakers taking a 3-1 series lead when the series resumes on Thursday.