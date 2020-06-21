Report: Lakers Championship Ring Kobe Bryant Gave to His Father Expected to Sell for $250K

The NBA championship ring that former Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant gifted to his father is expected to sell for about $250,000, according to TMZ.

After the Lakers won the 2000 NBA Finals, Bryant purchased two additional rings and gifted one to each of his parents.

The additional rings are identical to the rings that each member of the Lakers championship team received. The ring that Bryant gifted his mother recently sold for $206,000 in an auction.

The late Bryant won five NBA titles with the Lakers and is one of the most storied players in franchise and NBA history.

The 18-time All-Star and his daughter, Gianna, tragically passed away in a helicopter crash earlier this year, making his memorabilia even more sentimental.

Bryant was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2020.