Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk recently revealed that Nick Young is the reason he has no tattoos on his right arm.

Young, a right-handed shooter, had previously kept his shooting arm reserved “strictly for buckets.”

Monk, who is also a right-handed shooter, explained earlier this week that he has taken up the same reasoning for not getting any tattoos on his right arm.

Malik Monk said he was 17 when he heard Nick Young said he only got tattoos on his left arm because his right arm, featuring his shooting hand, was “strictly for buckets,” and so Monk started doing the same thing. He almost has a full sleeve on his L arm but his R is off limits — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 3, 2022

It sounds like Young appreciates Monk’s dedication to the amusing tattoo policy.

Nick Young, in a text to ESPN, on Malik Monk adopting his “strictly buckets” policy banning tattoos on his shooting arm: “I’m Mr. Miyagi and he’s LaRusso. The power of the no tat on the right arm is like wax on, wax off for buckets” — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 5, 2022

With the way Monk has been playing lately, there’s probably no one who could convince him to get any tattoos on his right arm right now. The “strictly for buckets” policy has been working very well for the 23-year-old over his last six games.

Over that span, the youngster is averaging 20.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 56.6 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Monk dropped 24 points in the Lakers’ win over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday. He also added four rebounds and four assists. It was a big win for an L.A. squad that is trying to put together a big win streak.

The Lakers have won three straight games to get back over .500 at 20-19. Having a winning record is certainly an encouraging sign for a team that has been below .500 at various points this season.

L.A.’s next game will come on Friday against the Atlanta Hawks. That will be a home game for the Lakers, and they’ll be looking to make it four wins in a row.