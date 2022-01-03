Malik Monk’s hilarious reasoning for not getting any tattoos on his right arm stems from Nick Young advice

Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk explained the inspiration behind not having any tattoos on his right arm.

Malik Monk said he was 17 when he heard Nick Young said he only got tattoos on his left arm because his right arm, featuring his shooting hand, was “strictly for buckets,” and so Monk started doing the same thing. He almost has a full sleeve on his L arm but his R is off limits — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 3, 2022

Monk is in his first season with the Lakers this season after spending his first four years in the NBA with the Charlotte Hornets. The former University of Kentucky guard was drafted 11th overall by the Hornets in 2017.

Monk is averaging 11.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game for Los Angeles this season. He’s averaged 9.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game since entering the league.

Young spent four seasons with the Lakers from 2013 to 2017. He averaged 17.9 points per game for the Lakers in the 2013-14 season. The former Los Angeles shooting guard averaged 11.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game during his playing career.

The Lakers are back up to .500 at 19-19 after wins against the Portland Trail Blazers and Minnesota Timberwolves. Monk finished with 22 points in the win over the Timberwolves, shooting 4-of-9 from deep.

Los Angeles has won three of its last five games, but have dropped six of its past 10. The Lakers will look to extend their current winning streak on Tuesday when hosting the Sacramento Kings before a matchup with the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.