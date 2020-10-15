Former Los Angeles Lakers and current New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart wants to play with Rajon Rondo again.

Rondo reportedly is declining his player option to become a free agent this offseason, and Hart wants to reunite with one of his “favorite” teammates.

One of my favorite teammates I ever played with. Love him to come back to the Big Easy! https://t.co/GrSK921yI7 — Josh Hart (@joshhart) October 15, 2020

The Lakers would be wise to keep Rondo around, especially after the postseason that he had.

Rondo averaged 7.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game during the regular season, but he was a different animal in the playoffs.

During the Lakers’ title run, Rondo averaged 8.9 points, 6.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.

His leadership helped guide the Lakers to their 17th title in franchise history.

Rondo, who played for the Pelicans during the 2017-18 season, could be a hot commodity this offseason.

Hart, who the Lakers traded in a package for Anthony Davis, is certainly hoping that Rondo wants to return to New Orleans.