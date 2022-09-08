Despite the challenges that the Los Angeles Lakers face for the 2022-23 season, there are some who believe that the presence of both LeBron James and Anthony Davis still makes them viable contenders.

Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report looked at criticism being directed at the Lakers’ hopes of again being championship contenders and noted that such talk isn’t universal.

“One source was bullish: ‘They have LeBron and A.D. If they’re healthy, the Lakers are still dangerous'” wrote Pincus.

When healthy, James and Davis rank among the greatest players in NBA history, offering on-court contributions in multiple areas.

James and Davis first started playing together for the Lakers during the 2019-20 season. During the previous offseason, Davis was acquired from the New Orleans Pelicans in a blockbuster deal.

At the end of that interrupted campaign, the Lakers captured their first NBA title in a decade, with hopes of back-to-back championships soon following.

The Lakers continued to thrive during the 2020-21 campaign until Davis went down for an extended period due to injury. James also was forced to deal with injuries, with the end result being a quick playoff exit for the Lakers.

Last season’s implosion

Last season, the promise of another title seemed strong following another offseason blockbuster deal. In this case, the addition of guard Russell Westbrook served as the reason.

However, those hopes quickly became a mirage when chemistry issues developed following Westbrook’s insertion into the starting lineup. Additionally, another key injury to Davis and James’ struggles to stay healthy played roles in the Lakers not even reaching the playoffs.

Failed trade discussions

The Lakers have tried, without success, to deal Westbrook for talent to bolster the team’s roster. Those efforts include pursuing deals for guards Kyrie Irving and Buddy Hield.

During this offseason, the Lakers have made modest adjustments to their roster in an effort to get the team back on track. The team recently acquired 34-year-old veteran guard Patrick Beverley.

Davis is 29 years old, and James will turn 38 in late December. Despite Davis being nearly a decade younger, he’s been forced to deal with the perception that he’s injury-prone following his string of injuries.

One easy way for Davis to get back at those critics would be to stay healthy. While Davis teaming with an equally healthy James doesn’t guarantee a championship run, it offers the Lakers their best hope at once again challenging for an NBA title.