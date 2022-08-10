Lakers insider says team is trending towards giving up 2 1st-round picks to acquire Kyrie Irving

The Los Angeles Lakers have been trying to acquire Kyrie Irving, the ultra-skilled Brooklyn Nets guard, via trade this summer, but they haven’t succeeded.

A supposed sticking point has been their unwillingness to give up two future first-round draft picks in order to land him.

But one Lakers insider, Jovan Buha of The Athletic, says that stance may be about to change.

Jovan states that it's trending towards the Lakers giving up both picks to get Kyrie. — Richard Staple, BSN, RN🇯🇲 (@RichStapless) August 10, 2022

Throughout the league, it has seemed as if everything has been on hold until the Nets trade not only Irving but also Kevin Durant, his superstar teammate.

Both have reportedly asked out and seem unhappy with the direction of the Nets. It is generally believed that if Durant will be dealt first before Irving.

If the Lakers were to land Irving, it would seem like nothing short of a miracle, especially considering how poorly the past season went with Russell Westbrook.

Although Westbrook played well at times, he had a tough time fitting in, and most consider the trade a failure.

Irving, on the other hand, would likely be a seamless fit due to his outstanding outside shooting, ball-handling and facilitating skills.

Of course, he played with LeBron James in the past as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the two were very successful together. In three seasons as teammates, they reached the NBA Finals each year, winning the championship in 2016.

Perhaps as this summer progresses, both sides will feel more urgency to get an Irving trade done.