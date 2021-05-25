- NBA issues lengthy statement on LeBron James not having to enter health and safety protocols
- Suns head coach provides injury update on Chris Paul for Game 2 vs. Lakers
- LeBron James’ former teammate challenges him to treat Chris Paul same way he used to treat Stephen Curry in NBA Finals
- Charles Barkley boldly says ‘nobody is afraid’ of Lakers
- Video: Kwame Brown eviscerates LeBron James for being ‘above’ COVID-19 health and safety protocols
- Video: Chris Paul leaves Game 1 against Lakers with scary injury
- Anthony Davis issues a strong response to critics who say he’s soft: ‘I don’t give a f–k’
- Scary photos leaked from car crash Ben McLemore was in after Lakers victory in play-in game
- 5 reasons the Lakers will dominate Suns in the first round of the NBA playoffs
- Charles Barkley says the NBA ‘ain’t got the balls to f—–g suspend’ LeBron James
NBA issues lengthy statement on LeBron James not having to enter health and safety protocols
-
- Updated: May 24, 2021
Days ago, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was seen at an event with rapper Drake and actor Michael B. Jordan.
The four-time MVP wasn’t placed in the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and the league issued a statement clarifying why.
NBA Statement: pic.twitter.com/WBdU6vdR4Q
— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 24, 2021
Some people around the league, such as former Laker Kwame Brown and Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, were critical of the NBA’s decision to not discipline James.
He was available for the Lakers’ play-in game on Wednesday against the Golden State Warriors, as well as their playoff opener on Sunday versus the Phoenix Suns.
James has other issues on his mind. His team dropped its contest on Sunday, and he’s still working his way back from a severe ankle sprain he suffered two months ago.
He looked a little better against Phoenix than he did against Golden State, but he was still far from his usual self.
James had just 18 points on Sunday and attempted only 13 shots. The Lakers will need much more from him if they are to repeat as NBA champs.