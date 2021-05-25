NBA issues lengthy statement on LeBron James not having to enter health and safety protocols

Days ago, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was seen at an event with rapper Drake and actor Michael B. Jordan.

The four-time MVP wasn’t placed in the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and the league issued a statement clarifying why.

Some people around the league, such as former Laker Kwame Brown and Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, were critical of the NBA’s decision to not discipline James.

He was available for the Lakers’ play-in game on Wednesday against the Golden State Warriors, as well as their playoff opener on Sunday versus the Phoenix Suns.

James has other issues on his mind. His team dropped its contest on Sunday, and he’s still working his way back from a severe ankle sprain he suffered two months ago.

He looked a little better against Phoenix than he did against Golden State, but he was still far from his usual self.

James had just 18 points on Sunday and attempted only 13 shots. The Lakers will need much more from him if they are to repeat as NBA champs.