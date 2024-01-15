Videos

NBA insider updates where Dejounte Murray talks between Lakers and Hawks stand

The Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks are reportedly expected to revisit talks about Hawks guard Dejounte Murray.

“I know that the Lakers and the Hawks have talked,” Brian Windhorst said. “And I know that it was like, ‘Okay, check back after Jan. 15.'”

A report from late last week indicated that the Lakers could ramp up their pursuit of Murray.

Los Angeles doesn’t have a whole lot of time left to trade for Murray before the end of the season. The NBA trade deadline is less than a month away, as it is on Feb. 8.

In his second season as a member of the Hawks, Murray is putting up 21.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the floor and 39.1 from behind the 3-point line, but he’s fresh off one of his worst scoring performances of the 2023-24 regular season.

He logged 31 minutes of playing time in a matchup against the Washington Wizards on Jan. 13 and finished with just 13 points while shooting 4-of-15 from the field and 1-of-6 from 3-point range. The Hawks lost that game by 28 points in what was a disappointing performance at home for Atlanta.

The Hawks’ loss to the Wizards marked their second straight defeat. Before falling to Washington, the Hawks lost to the Indiana Pacers at home by 18 points.

While Atlanta has picked up wins in just three of its last 10 games, the team is still in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. The Hawks own the No. 11 seed in the Eastern Conference at 15-23 and are one game back of the Brooklyn Nets for the conference’s No. 10 seed.

The Hawks will have a prime chance to snap their losing streak when they take on their next opponent in the San Antonio Spurs at home on Monday. Despite getting great production from rookie big man Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs own the worst record of any team in the Western Conference at 7-31 and are 4-15 on the road so far this season.

If the Hawks can’t find a way to string together some wins ahead of the Feb. 8 trade deadline, more rumors connecting Murray to the Lakers might pop up in the coming weeks.

