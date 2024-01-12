Report: Lakers could ramp up pursuit of Dejounte Murray

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly could ramp up their pursuit of Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray, as rival executives see it.

“With the Feb. 8 trade deadline approaching, the Lakers are seeking speed and quickness in the backcourt, sources say,” NBA insider Chris Haynes wrote. “The Lakers want to push the pace offensively and someone who can serve as a point-of-attack defender. “Rival executives believe the Lakers and [Toronto] Raptors, to name a few, will begin progressing to more serious discourse with the Atlanta Hawks pertaining to star guard Dejounte Murray, sources say. “But it remains to be seen if the Lakers have enough attractive assets to entice Atlanta. Atlanta is not operating as if Murray has to be dealt by the deadline. They have made it known in league circles that they’re more than comfortable keeping him in the fold and revisiting his future in the offseason.”

Murray is in his second season as a member of the Hawks franchise. He has appeared in every one of the Hawks’ 36 games so far in the 2023-24 regular season and is averaging 21.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the floor and 39.4 percent from outside the 3-point arc.

He had himself a solid all-around performance in the team’s win over the Philadelphia 76ers — who were without their top player in Joel Embiid — on Wednesday. Across 38 minutes of action, Murray dropped 25 points, five rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 8-of-18 from the field and 5-of-7 from behind the 3-point line.

But for as well as Murray played against the 76ers, he didn’t end up with the most points on the team. Fellow guard Trae Young scored a team-high 28 points to go along with 11 assists compared to five turnovers in 43 minutes of action.

The Hawks improved their record to 15-21 on the season after defeating the 76ers in overtime. Atlanta currently sits as the No. 11 seed in the Eastern Conference, meaning the team isn’t currently in line to make the postseason.

Before picking up a victory over the 76ers, the Hawks had been riding a two-game losing streak, with their losses coming against the Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic. Atlanta’s loss to the Pacers on Jan. 5 was particularly embarrassing, as the team lost by a whopping 34 points.

Murray and the Hawks will try to avenge their Jan. 5 loss when they take on the Pacers on Friday. Meanwhile, Lakers fans may want to keep an eye on the 27-year-old if he remains a potential target for the Purple and Gold.