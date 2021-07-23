NBA insider says Kyle Kuzma sees himself on the same level as Jayson Tatum

According to a recent report, Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma sees himself on the same level as Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum.

“I think that Kyle Kuzma perceives himself as someone like Jayson Tatum,” said Eric Pincus on a recent episode of the Lakerside Chats podcast. “I think that’s how he views himself. And that’s great. You should view yourself as one of the best young players in the league.”

Truthfully, Kuzma’s opinion may be a bit farfetched. The 25-year-old has gotten less productive as his career has gone on, and the same cannot be said about Tatum.

In the 2020-21 campaign, Kuzma averaged just 12.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 44.3 percent from the field 36.1 percent from deep.

Tatum, meanwhile, averaged 26.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.3 points per game this past season. He shot the ball at a 45.9 percent clip from the field and a 38.6 percent clip from 3-point land. Tatum is a two-time All-Star.

Most NBA fans would agree that Tatum is one of the best young players in the league.

Kuzma’s future is in question with the Lakers, and it was reported earlier today that he is ready to move on from the team. It will be interesting to monitor the situation.