The New York Knicks are reportedly interested in signing free agent guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

It was reported on Monday that it was a “foregone conclusion” that Caldwell-Pope would re-sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, but it now appears as if the Lakers might have some competition.

Caldwell-Pope has spent the past three seasons with the Lakers, averaging 11.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steal per game while shooting 36.9 percent from three.

During the 2020 NBA Playoffs, Caldwell-Pope averaged 10.7 points and 2.1 rebounds per game while shooting 37.8 percent from three as the Lakers won their 17th championship in team history.

It will definitely be interesting to see what type of deal the 27-year-old ends up receiving and whether or not he winds up re-signing with the Lakers.