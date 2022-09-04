Many NBA teams have started to settle down regarding roster changes. However, the Los Angeles Lakers may be among those who are still not done.

According to an anonymous NBA executive, L.A. actually has two of the most intriguing assets that other front offices could still be coveting.

“The two Lakers’ picks are the most powerful thing as far as picks go in the league right now,” the executive told Heavy.com. “Everyone expects them to be top picks and if you can get them unprotected, everybody wants those.The Lakers only want to give up one and now you have to be thinking, if you’re the Lakers, OK, [Malik] Beasley and [Bojan] Bogdanovic and Jarred Vanderbilt for one of these picks and Russ (Russell Westbrook)? Or, you know, [Jordan] Clarkson or [Mike] Conley in there? You’re going to want three of those five players, give up Westbrook and only deal off one of the picks. Danny [Ainge] might get more picks if he sells those off individually but he is not going to get better picks, and that is the thing the Lakers have as an advantage.”

It is widely known around the league that the Lakers have been trying to bolster their roster by packaging at least one of their available first-round picks. So far, no deal has been made.

Rumor has it that the Lakers prefer not to relinquish both assets. But there are rumblings around the league that the team might have to give up both if it wants to acquire rotation pieces that can help it get back to playoff contention in the foreseeable future.

Reengaging the Indiana Pacers

Some fans have been clamoring for the Purple and Gold to do whatever it takes to trade for Buddy Hield and Myles Turner from the Pacers. Even former Lakers champion Rick Fox believes that it is the logical move after the team’s move for Patrick Beverley.

Adding Hield and Turner to the roster would make sense, as it would provide the team with some outside shooting. Hield averages 3.0 3-pointers per game for his career while Turner can also spread the floor, as evidenced by the 1.5 3-pointers per contest he knocked down last season.

Moreover, Turner is known for his shot-blocking prowess. The big man averages 2.3 blocks per game for his career. He seems to be the perfect complement for LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the Lakers frontcourt.

Gunning for Utah Jazz veterans

The Jazz finally embraced a full rebuild after letting go of All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert for a boatload of assets.

Utah could be looking to further add to its draft capital by acquiring L.A.’s available draft picks. The team still has several veterans on the roster that the Lakers may be interested in. Some of them include Conley, a former All-Star, and Clarkson, a former Lakers player.

It will be interesting to see whether L.A. includes the first-round picks in a trade package in the coming weeks or holds onto them instead.