NBA Agent Explains Why Anthony Davis Should Opt Into Lakers Deal Rather Than Hit Free Agency

Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis was expected to hit unrestricted free agency and sign a max contract this offseason.

However, with the NBA currently in flux due to COVID-19, one NBA agent believes Davis may be better off waiting to sign that long-term deal.

“We don’t know whether they’re going to play or not,” the agent said according to David Aldridge and John Hollinger of The Athletic. “I know everyone’s assuming they’re going to play, but you see all these things going on, people coming back (testing positive) from football, people protesting, I don’t know the effects of all this. … you can’t tell me that if I’m a 65-year-old executive, with a family, that I’m comfortable being in this bubble? “Me, it’s just too much unknown. … it probably makes sense for everybody to sign a one-year deal. Even the big free agents like Anthony Davis – sign a one-year deal (this summer) and see what the numbers are for ’21, and sign a contract based off the projections for that.”

The NBA’s resumption plan in Orlando, Fla. reportedly is in jeopardy due to the states’ recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

Not resuming the season could affect the salary cap for next season as well as make teams less likely to commit large amounts of money to a player.

Davis’ player option for next season is for over $28.7 million. Another NBA agent has been advising all of his clients to opt-in to their contracts if they are in a situation similar to Davis.

“I’m telling all my clients to opt in,” the agent said. “Although they won’t tear up the CBA if we actually have basketball this summer, they will want to make changes to BRI based on the overall losses.”

Davis has been everything the Lakers hope for in his first season with the team, averaging 26.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game this year.

Should the 2019-20 season resume, the Lakers will be relying heavily on Davis in their quest for an NBA title.