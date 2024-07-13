Videos

J.J. Redick shares why Anthony Davis didn’t get his vote for All-Defensive honors in 2023-24 season

Mike Battaglino
Mike Battaglino
4 Min Read
Anthony Davis Lakers
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

J.J. Redick has yet to coach a game in the NBA, but the new Los Angeles Lakers head coach is already having to respond to a voting decision he made about one of his players — in this case, Anthony Davis.

“Well, there’s a big difference in being a top 10 defender and making an All-Defense team,” Redick said. “There’s a distinction between the two. Anthony Davis is one of the two or three best defensive players in the NBA.

“… I did this the last two years where I explained all of my votes. And you certainly have to factor in the stats, the advanced stats and then, of course, the team performance on defense. And in both years, I weighed heavily on how the team performed defensively.”

The former ESPN analyst left Davis off his 10-player media ballot for the 2024 NBA All-Defense awards. Yet, Redick is calling Davis one of the top two or three defensive players in the league and saying his recent ballot omission of the big man was based largely on the Lakers’ defensive performance as a team.

This past season, the Lakers ranked 17th in the league in defensive rating. They were 11th in both blocked shots per game and defensive rebounding percentage.

During the 2023-24 NBA campaign, Davis averaged 12.6 rebounds (9.5 defensive rebounds) and 2.3 blocks per game while making a career-high 76 appearances.

Despite being left off Redick’s ballot, Davis was named to the All-Defensive First Team, garnering 151 voting points out of a possible 198. He also was fourth in voting for NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

However, he was unable to help the Lakers avoid the play-in round for a second straight season, and after emerging from there again, they were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

Redick was hired to replace Darvin Ham as L.A.’s head coach after Dan Hurley reportedly turned down the job earlier this summer. After getting hired, Redick raved about Davis’ offensive skills and said he wants to use him as a “hub.” The University of Kentucky product averaged 24.7 points per game and shot 55.6 percent from the field last season.

Davis currently is preparing with Team USA for the 2024 Paris Olympics that begin later this month. It will be his second Olympics appearance after he won gold at the 2012 London Games. By winning an NBA title with the Lakers in 2020, he became the eighth player in history to win an NBA championship, NCAA title and Olympic gold medal.

Lakers teammate LeBron James also is a member of Team USA. It will be interesting to see if Redick expresses any ideas about what he sees from his two core superstars as they look to win another gold medal.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
By Mike Battaglino
Mike is a veteran journalist who has covered the NBA for almost three decades. He remembers the birth of "Showtime" and has always admired the star power the Lakers have brought to the game.

Lakers Daily Buzz

JJ Redick
Inside the Lakers’ hunt to fill JJ Redick’s coaching staff as initial targets become increasingly unlikely
Editorials
D'Angelo Russell Lakers
The latest on D’Angelo Russell’s looming player option, plus other Lakers rumors
Editorials
JJ Redick
Sources: Lakers were impressed by JJ Redick’s vision for Anthony Davis
Editorials
J.J. Redick Mavericks
Sources: Lakers have ‘zeroed’ in on JJ Redick as their next head coach
Editorials

Lakers News

Tarik Black
Report: Ex-Lakers big man who played with Kobe Bryant signs deal to join new team overseas
Lakers News
Rui Hachimura
Report: Rui Hachimura to take part in 2024 Paris Olympics
Lakers News
LeBron James Lakers
LeBron James breaks his silence on Lakers’ failed attempt to add ‘impact player’ this offseason
Lakers News
Bronny James Lakers
Report: Bronny James dealing with swelling in knee, will miss Sunday’s game vs. Warriors
Lakers News
Lost your password?