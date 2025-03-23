Lakers News

Magic Johnson puts Lakers on blast for poor defensive performance with playoffs creeping up

Peter Dewey
Peter Dewey
3 Min Read
Magic Johnson
Denny Medley-Imagn Images

On Sunday, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson called out the team for a poor defensive effort in Saturday night’s loss to the Chicago Bulls.

The Lakers allowed 146 points in a 31-point defeat to Chicago as they dropped their second game in a row. Los Angeles has now won just three of its last nine games and holds the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference after being as high as No. 2 earlier this month.

Despite the recent slide, the Lakers are in a better position than they were in the previous two seasons under Darvin Ham, as they ended up in the play-in tournament in both of those campaigns. This season, the Lakers seem poised to land a top-six seed and potentially even a top-four seed if they close things out strong.

LeBron James returned to the lineup for the Lakers on Saturday, but his presence didn’t lead to a win. James finished with 17 points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals and five turnovers while shooting 7-for-16 from the field.

He was one of four Lakers in double figures against Chicago, as Jaxson Hayes (10 points), Austin Reaves (25 points) and Luka Doncic (34 points) were the Lakers’ other leading scorers.

All five starters for Chicago scored 10 or more points, and seven Bulls players overall reached double figures in Saturday’s contest. The Bulls were led by Coby White, as he finished with 36 points on 12-of-17 shooting (6-for-9 from 3).

Matas Buzelis also had a big game for Chicago, as he dropped 31 points on 12-of-18 shooting and poured in five shots from beyond the arc.

Saturday’s loss was a bit of a concerning showing from the Lakers, as Chicago is just the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference and facing an uphill battle to make the final playoff field this season. Hopefully, it will serve as a wake-up call for L.A.

While Johnson clearly wasn’t happy with the Lakers’ defensive effort in the loss, Los Angeles is still No. 13 in the NBA in defensive rating this season.

James, Doncic and the Lakers will look to get back in the win column on Monday night against the Orlando Magic. Orlando is currency fighting for play-in positioning in the Eastern Conference and has won just four of its last 12 games.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
By Peter Dewey
Peter is a graduate of Quinnipiac University where he covered the MAAC and college basketball for three years. He has worked for NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering basketball and other major sports. Follow him on Twitter @peterdewey2.

Lakers Daily Buzz

Austin Reaves, Luka Doncic, Dorian Finney-Smith and Christian Koloko
Next season, the Lakers will have a Big 3 — Here’s how it will happen
Editorials
Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell
2024-25 Lakers position preview: Guards
Editorials
Rob Pelinka
Sources: The rest of the NBA is aware of the ‘inept and desperate’ Lakers and trying to take advantage in negotiations
Editorials
J.J. Redick Lakers
Inside the Lakers’ hunt to fill JJ Redick’s coaching staff as initial targets become increasingly unlikely
Editorials

Lakers News

Dan Hurley
Dan Hurley gets trolled for losing in 2nd round of March Madness after rejecting Lakers job
Lakers News
Bronny James
Bronny James: ‘People think…I’m a f—–g robot, like I don’t have any feelings or emotions’
Lakers News
Markieff Morris and LeBron James
LeBron James helped to prevent Markieff Morris from retiring following Luka Doncic trade
Lakers News
Luka Doncic and Jaxson Hayes
Luka Doncic gushes about Jaxson Hayes’ impact for Lakers: ‘For me, it helps a lot’
Lakers News
Lost your password?