Motivated Dennis Schroder looks absolutely shredded in latest workout

Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder looks to be in great shape this offseason after signing a one-year deal with the team.

Schroder, who lost out on a lot of money in free agency after not taking an extension offer from the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2020-21 season, looked absolutely shredded in a photo after a workout.

The Lakers opted to go in a different direction at point guard with Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn and Rajon Rondo expected to man the position next season.

Schroder, 27, averaged 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game last season while shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 33.5 percent from beyond the arc.

The Celtics are hoping that Schroder can find his form from the 2019-20 season when he averaged 18.9 points per game for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

It will be interesting to see how Schroder plays when the two teams face each other in the 2021-22 campaign.