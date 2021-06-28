Montrezl Harrell throws subtle jab at Lakers after dominating Drew League game in Los Angeles

Los Angeles Lakers big man Montrezl Harrell recently made it known that he was unhappy with his role on the team in the postseason via a post on Instagram.

Following a dominant performance in a recent Drew League game, Harrell once again shared a post on social media that indicated that he still isn’t over his relatively low usage on the Lakers.

Harrell dropped 38 points and nabbed nine rebounds in the game over the weekend.

When he signed with the Lakers last offseason, Harrell was seen as a potentially huge addition. After all, he was the reigning Sixth Man of the Year award winner at the time.

Ultimately, he went to average just 13.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game with the Lakers. Both averages marked pretty substantial declines from the previous season.

His playoff numbers were even lower. He recorded just 5.8 points and 2.5 rebounds per game in four games with the Lakers. Of course, L.A. lost to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs.

This offseason, the Lakers will make a decision regarding whether or not they want to keep Harrell on the squad.

If the Lakers let him walk, Harrell will surely look for a more substantial role somewhere else in the NBA.