Montrezl Harrell is getting settled into his new role with the Washington Wizards, and he’s hoping to have a big 2021-22 season.

He recently threw some shade at the Los Angeles Lakers for the way the team utilized him in the 2020-21 campaign.

Montrezl Harrell on how he views his opportunity with the Wizards: "I didn't really get to be utilized how I wanted to be last year. I damn near felt like I had a season off." — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) October 6, 2021

Harrell spent just one season with the Lakers before being sent to Washington in the deal that brought superstar Russell Westbrook to L.A.

Harrell clearly has some strong feelings about the way his time with the Lakers unfolded. Although he averaged 13.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game with the team, it sounds like the big man wasn’t happy with his role.

Perhaps the way L.A. used Harrell in the playoffs contributed to the 27-year-old’s frustrations. He got very little playing time in the postseason. The Lakers were eliminated in the first round.

Harrell will hope to have a different experience with the Wizards in the 2021-22 season.