Former Los Angeles Lakers big man Montrezl Harrell recently issued a cryptic message in an Instagram post, explaining that he met some people he “shouldn’t have ever knew” during his time in the city of Los Angeles.

Of course, Harrell also spent time with the Los Angeles Clippers as well.

It’s tough to gauge who Harrell is referring to. Perhaps there were some relationship issues behind the scenes during his time playing in L.A. He could also be referring to relationships that are entirely independent of his life inside the NBA.

Regardless, his departure from L.A. marks the end of an era. The 27-year-old was traded by the Lakers in the deal that brought Russell Westbrook to Los Angeles.

The 2020-21 campaign was Harrell’s only year with the Lakers. He averaged 13.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game in the regular season. In the playoffs, his minutes dwindled, and he averaged just 5.8 points per game.

The former second-round pick will hope to play a bigger role with the Washington Wizards if the team makes the postseason. The Wizards have a decent core in place, but they aren’t exactly title contenders.

Harrell will do his best to add value to his new team. Washington went 34-38 in the 2020-21 campaign.