Former ESPN anchor Michelle Beadle recently revealed that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James tried to get her fired from the company at one point.

She told the story during an episode of her podcast.

Michelle Beadle says LeBron James tried to get her fired from ESPN: pic.twitter.com/MtzGBr5P5u — The IC Workstation (@ClippelBoardy) November 19, 2021

“He tried,” she said of the rumor about James attempting to get her fired. “He did try. Yep. He did try to do that. I was like, ‘Wow, I’m honored that I’m even on your mind. Thank you very much, sir. That’s a weird place for me to be.’ So, my stuff with him started out not personal. I made fun of ‘The Decision’ like 400,000 other talking heads did at the time, and I think for some reason, that was it. So, it wasn’t personal to begin with it. It’s obviously, now it will always be personal.”

Beadle has worked at some major outlets throughout her career in sports media. She’s now a member of The Athletic.

It’s certainly an interesting story, and it’ll be worth monitoring whether or not James addresses it. Given everything on his plate right now, that might be unlikely.

The Lakers star is currently trying to return from an abdominal injury that has kept him sidelined for multiple weeks. The hope is that the 36-year-old will be able to suit up against the Boston Celtics on Friday.

If he’s able to give it a go against Boston, it’ll mark just his seventh game of the 2021-22 campaign. Health issues have been a theme for James in recent years.

The future Hall of Famer is surely hoping to avoid any additional injuries for the remainder of the campaign.