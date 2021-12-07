Last month, former ESPN anchor Michelle Beadle revealed that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James tried to get her fired from the company.

During a recent podcast appearance, she offered more insight on that.

“To find out … I was just like ‘hey, what a weird person to have any input on your life,’” Beadle said. “He had a person at the network who he wanted. He wanted her to be the host of [NBA Countdown]. He does not like me, and I honestly have stopped trying to figure out why. For some reason, it goes back years. I’ve been around Maverick Carter. He refuses to shake my hand.”

This is certainly an interesting addition to the story. Since the topic keeps getting brought up, it’ll be interesting to monitor whether or not James ends up commenting on the matter.

When Beadle first spoke about James wanting to get her fired, she said that she believes it was due in part to the fact that she made fun of “The Decision” many years ago. For fans, there’s no way to know for sure.

Today, Beadle is a member of The Athletic. She has worked at a variety of major sports outlets throughout her career.

As for James, he’s playing for his third different NBA team. The 17-time All-Star is trying to lead the Lakers to their second championship in a span of three seasons, but so far, things aren’t looking too hot for L.A. The Lakers are 12-12 on the season and remain in the middle of the pack in the Western Conference.