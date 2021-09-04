Metta Sandiford-Artest thinks the 2021-22 Lakers are a ‘once in a lifetime’ team

Former Los Angeles Lakers small forward Metta Sandiford-Artest has high hopes for the 2021-22 Lakers.

Sandiford-Artest, who went by Metta World Peace during part of his playing career, believes this type of team only happens “once in a lifetime.”

This @Lakers team is like a classic lauryn hill album . It only happens once in a lifetime . Can’t wait for the season to start. Skip preseason — Metta World Peace (@MettaWorld37) September 4, 2021

Sandiford-Artest had a long NBA career. He won a championship with the Lakers in the 2009-10 season and was a key contributor to that team.

He made one All-Star team during his playing days and posted career averages of 13.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 41.4 percent from the field and 33.9 percent from deep.

It’s clear that the 41-year-old is still a Lakers fan today.

L.A. is hoping to live up to the hype in the upcoming season. The team has a new Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. The hope is that the trio will help carry the team to another NBA title.

Many folks have been critical of the number of aging players on the Lakers’ roster, but the team is hoping that won’t be an issue. Time will tell how the season unfolds.