Former Nuggets head coach takes shot at current Lakers roster
- Updated: September 4, 2021
Former NBA head coach George Karl took a jab at the Los Angeles Lakers’ roster in a recent tweet, implying that the players on the roster are past their prime.
This team is headed straight to the 2012-2013 NBA championship!! 🔥😆 https://t.co/dd94d1TsNv
— George Karl (@CoachKarl22) September 3, 2021
Karl isn’t the first one to crack a joke about the number of veterans on the Lakers’ roster. A rival executive took a similar stance, as have many NBA fans across social media.
There is a lot of truth to the claim that the roster is loaded with aging players. However, that doesn’t mean the players aren’t productive anymore.
The team’s Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook is an elite trio. James and Davis were able to help the Lakers get to the promised land in the 2019-20 season, and with nine-time All-Star Westbrook joining the mix, another NBA title is a realistic possibility.
One of the biggest storylines of the 2021-22 campaign for L.A. will be how the newcomers perform. With so many new faces, it’s anyone’s guess as to which players will pan out and which will not.
The new season is rapidly approaching, and the Lakers have high hopes.