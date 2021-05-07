ESPN analyst Max Kellerman believes that we are beginning to see the decline of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

.@maxkellerman believes we are seeing the decline of LeBron James. "He's still the best player in the world? Are we still sure about that?" pic.twitter.com/gE8BN428q8 — First Take (@FirstTake) May 5, 2021

“Do you know what highly placed source has revealed to the world, and now it’s been a couple days since he revealed it, that LeBron James is in decline?” Kellerman asked. “LeBron James. For some reason, am I the only person who notices who’s talking about this? A couple days ago, LeBron said, ‘I doubt I’ll be 100 — I knew there was a chance I wouldn’t be 100 percent this season. In fact, I don’t think I’ll ever be 100 percent again in my career.’”

James, who is expected to return some time next week either against the New York Knicks or Houston Rockets, has been dealing with an ankle injury that he suffered against the Atlanta Hawks in March.

“Make no mistake about it,” Kellerman said. “LeBron James every year is in the Finals and many years has won the championship because when the dust settles when the smoke clears, it’s clear he’s still the best player in the world. “Are we still sure about that? Because he’s going to have to be the best player in the world to get out of the Western Conference.”

It seems to happen every year that someone in sports media questions if James is still the league’s best player, and every year he continues to show he is with a lengthy playoff run.

James’ injury is certainly concerning, but until someone dethrones him and the Lakers, it’s hard to say that he has begun to decline.