Master P thinks he could lead the Lakers to a title, wants to bring on Shaquille O’Neal as an assistant

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for a new head coach after firing Frank Vogel earlier this month.

Rapper Master P, whose legal name is Percy Miller, recently expressed his interest in the job. He even guaranteed that he would bring a championship to L.A. if the front office hires him.

This is not the first time that Miller has been vocal about his dreams of landing an NBA coaching gig. Last year, the Louisiana native expressed interest in becoming the New Orleans Pelicans’ head coach.

Miller mentioned that he would want to bring in Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal as an assistant coach for the team.

“I’ll bring some hell of assistant coaches with me, Shaq, John Lucas,” Miller told TMZ Sports. “I don’t know if Shaq wants to do that, but if he do, we can take over. I can’t see another team like that.”

Miller’s mentioning of O’Neal’s name is quite interesting. The former Lakers champion recently went at the organization for the the way it handled Vogel’s firing. He even implored other coaches to avoid joining the franchise.

The Lakers definitely did not expect that their 2021-22 season would turn out the way it did. After all, they had one of the strongest rosters on paper coming into the season with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook among others.

Chemistry issues and injuries to several players hounded the Lakers all season long. They finished with a 33-49 standing, which caused them to fall short of a spot in the play-in tournament and a chance to earn a playoff berth.

It remains to be seen who the front office will hire to succeed the coach who helped L.A. win a title back in 2020. The search is surely going to heat up in the near future.