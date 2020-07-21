Report: Lakers Offer Huge Update Regarding Veteran Forward Markieff Morris

Los Angeles Lakers forward Markieff Morris is on his way to Orlando, Fla. to join his team in the NBA’s bubble, according to a Tuesday report.

Lakers‘ Markieff Morris is en route shortly to Orlando to join the team for NBA restart, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 21, 2020

Morris was expected to rejoin the Lakers inside the NBA bubble, but it’s huge news that he is finally on his way.

Morris signed with the Lakers in February, and played in just eight games before the COVID-19 pandemic halted the NBA season.

In 52 games this season, Morris is averaging 10.1 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. He is expected to be a key bench piece as the Lakers continue their quest for a championship.

The Lakers will begin play on July 30 against the Los Angeles Clippers.