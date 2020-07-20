Here’s the Latest Update on the Status of Lakers Veteran Markieff Morris

One Los Angeles Lakers veteran who has not been present in the NBA’s bubble in Orlando, Fla. is forward Markieff Morris.

A promising report from last week indicated that Morris would soon join his team in Orlando. However, an update on the situation from Monday clarified that Morris has yet to make the trip.

For those asking, no Markieff Morris isn't here yet. — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) July 20, 2020

While the expectation is still that Morris will join the Lakers at some point, it is unclear when that time will come.

Morris agreed to sign with the Lakers back in February and played in just eight games with the Lakers before the 2019-20 regular season was halted due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the season, Morris is averaging 10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. However, his usage and production have taken a noticeable hit since he joined the Lakers.

Still, Morris offers a veteran presence and undeniable toughness to the Lakers roster. Both qualities are highly valuable to a team that has its sights dead set on winning the 2020 NBA title.

Morris has just under two weeks before his teammates take the court in the Lakers’ first regular season game since March 10.

The Lakers will face off against the Los Angeles Clippers on July 30.