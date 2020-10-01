The Los Angeles Lakers crushed the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

Following the first game of the series, Markieff Morris made some confusing comments about his teammates in the postgame presser.

Morris tried to clear up the confusion by responding to a tweet on Thursday.

lol I also said lebron was the best player to 😂😂😂 we got the best two! — Keef Morris (@Keefmorris) October 1, 2020

Morris was asked about LeBron James and Anthony Davis in consecutive questions, with answers to those questions being very similar. The veteran forward first called James the best player in the world and then said the same thing about Davis.

With James and Davis having incredible performances in Game 1, it’s easy to see why Morris was eager to praise both players. However, it did lead to many reporters and fans scratching their heads, wondering whether they heard him right or if he simply struggled to come up with the right wording.

Regardless of the confusion by Morris, the Lakers are now only three games away from accomplishing their goal. James and Davis proved to be too much to handle for the Heat as Miami struggled to keep up while also dealing with several injuries to key players like Goran Dragic, Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler.

Game 2 of the NBA Finals will be played on Friday with the Heat trying to bounce back and the Lakers attempting to take one step closer to winning their 17th title in franchise history.