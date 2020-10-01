Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James made his impact felt in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat.

He had 25 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists, and afterward, teammate Markieff Morris gave a simple statement that summed up James’ excellence, while giving a huge compliment to superstar Anthony Davis.

Markieff Morris on Anthony Davis: "We got LeBron but I think he's the best player in the world. He does it on both ends and does it consistently every night." — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) October 1, 2020

The Akron, Ohio native is appearing in his 10th championship series and has been on a mission all season long to acquire his fourth NBA title.

He was quiet in the first half as he mainly set up his teammates, and his teammates responded.

Davis had 34 points, while other members of the team made a barrage of 3-point shots.

During the regular season, James showed not only his versatility, but also his longevity.

He led the league in assists for the first time in his career, despite being 35 years of age and possessing a ton of mileage.

If the Heat don’t find a way to make James struggle to score, this may be a rather short series.