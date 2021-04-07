Throughout the 2020-21 NBA season, Marc Gasol has been the starting center for the Los Angeles Lakers, although that’s about to change thanks to the acquisition of Andre Drummond.

Some players may whine and complain when they lose their starting job, but apparently not Gasol.

“I’ll stay ready. I’m going to tell you this: I’m fully committed to the team. I’ll stay ready when my number is called,” Gasol said. “I understand we have to get Andre acclimated to what we’re trying to do. We have to get back our two main guys — Bron [LeBron James] and AD [Anthony Davis] whenever they come back — and they have to get that group going and get some chemistry going with the first unit for them. I’ll be ready no matter what happens. No matter if it’s five minutes, 10 minutes, if it’s whatever position. If it’s some nights, I might not play. But I’ll stay ready, no matter what. I made that commitment. “It’s been a process for me to reassess this situation a little bit, but like I said, I’m fully committed to this team. So, whatever is thrown at me, I’ll be ready.”

Gasol was signed as a free agent last offseason. He was expected to give the Lakers a physical presence on defense while spacing the floor and hitting open teammates at the other end.

Many have seen him as a disappointment this season, but on Tuesday, he had one of his best games of 2021.

He posted 13 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four blocks as the Lakers got a much-needed win over the Toronto Raptors.

The team is biding its time as it waits for superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis to return from injury.

There is hope that both are getting close to full health again, especially as James was seen without a walking boot on his injured ankle.