Based on a photo of LeBron James that shows him without a walking boot, the date for the Los Angeles Lakers superstar’s return to the court appears to be getting closer.

James suffered a high ankle sprain on March 20 during the first half of the Lakers’ loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Soon after the injury, there was no specific date for his return.

The 36-year-old veteran has missed the last eight games for the Lakers, with the team winning just three of those contests.

James’ absence has compounded the Lakers’ troubles since they had already been struggling without Anthony Davis at the forward position.

Davis has been out for nearly two months, but the hope is that once he and James return, the team will be in a strong position to defend their NBA title.