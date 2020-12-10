- Marc Gasol offers surprising reaction to Pau Gasol’s desire to rejoin Lakers
- Markieff Morris blasts ESPN’s ‘trash’ rankings after LeBron James, Anthony Davis finish in top 2 spots
- Gilbert Arenas has asked LeBron James if he can intern on the Lakers coaching staff
- LeBron James and Anthony Davis claim top 2 spots on ESPN’s top 100 players list
- Paul George unveils story behind convincing Anthony Davis to join him on Indiana Pacers
- LeBron James reveals biggest difference between Pelicans Anthony Davis and Lakers Anthony Davis
- Report: Lakers showing interest in forward Trevor Ariza
- Pissed-off LeBron James reacts to little league football coach physically assaulting kid
- Shaquille O’Neal admits to ‘watching that booty’ during Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram Live
- Dennis Schroder reveals what he’s already seen from LeBron James that’s ‘crazy to see’
Marc Gasol offers surprising reaction to Pau Gasol’s desire to rejoin Lakers
-
- Updated: December 10, 2020
Earlier this week, two-time NBA champion Pau Gasol admitted that he would love to return to the Los Angeles Lakers to play alongside his brother, Marc.
On Thursday, the Lakers newcomer addressed comments made by his older brother during a Zoom call with the media.
Marc Gasol on Pau Gasol wanting to play alongside him on the Lakers: pic.twitter.com/YtaDaa7yKn
— Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) December 10, 2020
“First and foremost, Pau has to be healthy and has to continue to stay healthy throughout the process of rehabbing,” Marc Gasol said. “Building that endurance, building on that continuous impact on his foot on his bone. It’s going to be crucial and the only way you know that is through playing.
“I think he has to find a way to play a little bit to see how his body reacts to that. I think that should be the main focus right now instead of where he’s going to play. More important is his health and how he feels and how his body reacts to the workload.”
Clearly, Marc Gasol is more concerned with his brother’s health than playing alongside him in L.A.
Pau Gasol has struggled with health issues for quite some time now. He hasn’t played in an NBA game since suiting up for the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2018-19 NBA season.
Although the former Lakers star has battled injuries and debated retirement, he’s still got some fire left inside of him. Teaming up with his brother might be driving that ambition to continue his playing career.