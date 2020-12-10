Earlier this week, two-time NBA champion Pau Gasol admitted that he would love to return to the Los Angeles Lakers to play alongside his brother, Marc.

On Thursday, the Lakers newcomer addressed comments made by his older brother during a Zoom call with the media.

“First and foremost, Pau has to be healthy and has to continue to stay healthy throughout the process of rehabbing,” Marc Gasol said. “Building that endurance, building on that continuous impact on his foot on his bone. It’s going to be crucial and the only way you know that is through playing. “I think he has to find a way to play a little bit to see how his body reacts to that. I think that should be the main focus right now instead of where he’s going to play. More important is his health and how he feels and how his body reacts to the workload.”

Clearly, Marc Gasol is more concerned with his brother’s health than playing alongside him in L.A.

Pau Gasol has struggled with health issues for quite some time now. He hasn’t played in an NBA game since suiting up for the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2018-19 NBA season.

Although the former Lakers star has battled injuries and debated retirement, he’s still got some fire left inside of him. Teaming up with his brother might be driving that ambition to continue his playing career.