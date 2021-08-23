Malik Monk relishing the opportunity to play with the Lakers’ Big 3

Earlier this month, the Los Angeles Lakers added some much-needed youth to their roster by signing guard Malik Monk.

The Arkansas native is looking forward to getting more easy shot opportunities now that he will be playing with three superstars.

“It will open everything up for me,” Monk said of playing alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. “A lot more easier shots, a lot more uncontested shots, a lot more drives where I can get downhill because LeBron, AD and Russ are going to make the floor more spaced out for all of us.”

Monk was the 11th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets. Many have considered him to be brimming with potential, but he hasn’t fully panned out, at least not yet.

This past season for the Hornets, he did improve one important aspect of his game by hitting 40.1 percent of his 3-pointers.

Monk is also a strong, explosive athlete, and he has the potential to add some juice to the Lakers’ offense off the bench.

“I just try to be the best I can in every little aspect of the game, and I think I bring a lot to the table here as well with all the greats here, man,” Monk said. “LeBron, AD, Russ, Carmelo (Anthony), Dwight (Howard), everybody man. Everybody. I can feed off them and I think I can learn a lot from them. So I bring excitement, just like Westbrook, to the game. Plus shooting.”

L.A. looks to have a strong backcourt with Monk, Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn and Talen Horton-Tucker, all of whom are solid athletes and have the ability to score in multiple ways.

The Lakers figure to be an even deadlier fast-break team than they already were the last two seasons. If Monk is up to the task, he can become a deadly weapon in L.A.’s transition game this coming season.

“I’m just thankful I have the opportunity to be here with all these greats and this amazing organization,” Monk said. “I think I’ll get everything out of it.”

Monk signed a one-year deal with the Lakers, and he will be a free agent once again next offseason.