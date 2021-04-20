Los Angeles Lakers icon Magic Johnson offered his gracious congratulations to Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul after the veteran passed him on the NBA’s list of all-time assist leaders on Monday night.

Congratulations to @CP3 for passing me & becoming the number 5 all-time assist leader!! I’m so happy for him! He’s become such an astute businessman & I love his commercials with his kids. A great husband & father, I wish you nothing but success in your life. God bless you! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 20, 2021

Paul dished out 13 assists during the Suns’ 128-127 overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks and now has 10,145 over the course of his 16-year career.

Johnson’s legendary tenure as a member of the Lakers ended with him handing out 10,141 assists that helped lead the franchise to five NBA titles.

It was just a few years ago that Paul appeared to be headed to play for the Lakers, but that never panned out. However, since that time, the Lakers signed LeBron James as a free agent and acquired Anthony Davis in a trade, a pairing that led to a championship last season.

Paul and the Suns are currently challenging for the best record in the NBA’s Western Conference, while the Lakers are simply trying to get James and Davis back on the court.

The possibility of the Lakers and Suns battling it out during the postseason remains a possibility, though Johnson’s strong roots with the Lakers may not make him such a fan of Paul if that happens.