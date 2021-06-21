- Magic Johnson says Lakers should pursue Chris Paul: ‘I’d tell Jeanie I’d ask some money for CP3’
- Updated: June 21, 2021
Magic Johnson’s plan for the Los Angeles Lakers to compete for a championship next season is acquiring Chris Paul.
.@RealJayWilliams: If CP3 doesn't win w/ the Suns & declines his $44M option, can he be a piece for the Lakers?@MagicJohnson: "No question about it. I'd tell Jeanie I'd ask some money for CP3. It'd be perfect for LeBron, for AD, & for the role players." https://t.co/Wda75IMccI
— ESPN Los Angeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) June 21, 2021
The Phoenix Suns and Paul are still in the thick of their own title hunt this season. They are battling the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference Finals. But if Phoenix fails to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy this year, Johnson believes the Lakers should look to nab Paul from the Suns.
A playmaker of Paul’s caliber would likely elevate the games of the Lakers players, including those of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. James and Paul are also known for their friendship off the court.
But it is still currently unclear whether or not Paul would decline his player option. Some NBA executives believe the 11-time All-Star could command a three-year deal worth around $60 million if he decides to become a free agent.
Paul has been exceptional in this year’s playoffs. He is averaging 15.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game. The 6-foot guard also helped eliminate the Lakers in the first round.
His status for the conference finals is still unknown after he entered the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols.