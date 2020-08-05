- Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Live Stream: Watch NBA Restart Online and on TV
- Updated: August 5, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers will continue their quest for a championship inside the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla. with a regular season matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.
Here’s when and how to watch the Lakers and Thunder online and on TV:
Date and Time: Wednesday, August 5 at 3:30 p.m. PST
TV Channels: ESPN, Spectrum SportsNet
Live Stream: Watch Lakers vs. Thunder here
Odds: Lakers -5.5 | O/U: 217.5
The Thunder weren’t expected to be playoff contenders this season. After all, they parted ways with superstars Russell Westbrook and Paul George last offseason.
Yet, Lakers superstar LeBron James’ good friend, Chris Paul, has led the Thunder to strong success in his first season with the organization. The All-Star guard is putting up 17.8 points, 6.8 assists and 4.9 rebounds per contest this season.
The Lakers are coming off a big win against the Utah Jazz. Big man Anthony Davis put up 42 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three steals in the 116-108 victory.
This matchup could serve as a potential playoff preview. The Lakers are the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, while the Thunder hold the No. 6 spot. However, the Thunder could move a few spots in the standings before the regular season concludes.