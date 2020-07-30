- Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers Live Stream: Watch NBA Restart Online and on TV
-
- Updated: July 30, 2020
After over four months of waiting and hoping, Los Angeles Lakers basketball is finally back.
The team will play its first official game since early March tomorrow against their crosstown rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers.
Here’s when and how to watch Lakers vs. Clippers online and on TV:
Date and Time: Thursday, July 30 at 6 p.m. PDT
TV Channels: TNT, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Spectrum SportsNet
Live Stream: Watch Lakers vs. Clippers here
Odds: Lakers -5.0 | O/U: 220.0
Granted, this matchup will likely lack the luster of the previous three meetings between the two teams this season, as both squads, especially the Clippers, may be shorthanded.
Lou Williams won’t play after being placed on quarantine for leaving the NBA’s bubble environment. In addition, Montrezl Harrell has yet to return to Orlando, Fla. after leaving on July 17 to deal with an excused family emergency.
Guard Patrick Beverley came back to the bubble on Sunday after a family emergency of his own and is currently under quarantine. He is listed as questionable.
For the Lakers, superstar big man Anthony Davis is dealing with a minor eye injury he sustained in the team’s second scrimmage game on Saturday. However, he said he plans on playing.