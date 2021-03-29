Los Angeles Lakers four-time MVP LeBron James’ absence due to injury is being felt big time in regards to television ratings.

“With James and Anthony Davis both out due to injury, the Lakers’ blowout loss to the [New Orleans] Pelicans Tuesday night averaged 920,000 viewers on TNT — down 35% from [Houston] Rockets-[Milwaukee] Bucks on the comparable night in 2019 (1.41M) and the least-watched Laker game on ESPN, ABC or TNT since James joined the team in 2018,” reported SportsMediaWatch.com. “The previous low was 970,000 for a 2019 Lakers-Jazz game in which James sat out. “By comparison, the Lakers’ previous game on one of those networks — James and company against the [Golden State] Warriors on ESPN March 15 — averaged a much healthier 1.29 million, up 11% from 2019 ([Indiana] Pacers-[Portland Trail] Blazers: 1.16M).”

James, 36, suffered a high ankle sprain against the Atlanta Hawks on March 20.

The veteran is expected to miss multiple weeks of action. In five full games without James since the injury, the Lakers have gone 2-3.

On the season, James is collecting 25.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game. He was a frontrunner for the MVP award before the ankle injury struck him.

Of course, the Lakers are also without superstar Anthony Davis, who has been out for an extended period of time due to a calf injury. The big man is averaging 22.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest this season.

Certainly, the defending champs are not as fun to watch without their dynamic duo.