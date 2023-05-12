LeBron’s former teammate made sure to send him Instagram story of JaMychal Green dissing him

Kendrick Perkins, a current ESPN analyst and former teammate of LeBron James, revealed that he sent James the Instagram story from JaMychal Green insinuating that James’ comments about flopping were not truthful.

The Golden State Warriors forward took a shot at James on social media in what has become a huge discourse about flopping in the Los Angeles Lakers’ series with Golden State in the Western Conference semifinals.

Kendrick Perkins showed LeBron what JaMychal Green posted on his IG (LeBron with the cap on his head) and Stephen A isn’t so sure that the Warriors can win now. 😂😂😂 Perk out here swaying outcomes of games for us. 🤣💯 pic.twitter.com/iGmXAcTD8p — HiNote. 🛸 (@HiNoteee) May 12, 2023

“You don’t think L.B.J. saw that?” Perkins said. “Yeah yeah he saw that. You know why? Because I sent it to him. So I know he seen it.”

Perkins clearly wanted to show some support for his former teammate, and now the Warriors may be in dangerous water after Green’s actions. The Memphis Grizzlies and Dillon Brooks learned the hard way that taking a shot at James can end with a loss.

The Warriors need to win Game 6 and Game 7 against the Lakers to advance to the Western Conference Finals. Counting their play-in win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Lakers are a perfect 6-0 at home in the postseason ahead of Friday night’s clash with Golden State.

There has been a lot of talk about flopping in the Warriors-Lakers series, and it was started by Kerr making comments about Los Angeles.

Dennis Schroder and Darvin Ham later responded to those comments. Schroder’s reply came before Game 5 while Ham addressed them during the team’s Game 5 loss in Golden State.

The Lakers reportedly have been frustrated with Golden State after it sent in plays for review to the league after Game 1. It’s a messy situation all around, and it’s taken away from what has been a great series so far between the two teams.

Despite all of this, the Lakers have played some of their best basketball in this series to go up 3-2 heading into Game 6.

Green may be in for a rude awakening if his comments irked James, as the Lakers star has made a point to quiet his opponents throughout his historic career.

James and the Lakers will look to close out the series on Friday night. Game 6 is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. PST from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.