Dennis Schroder claps back at Steve Kerr accusing Lakers of flopping in Game 4 vs. Warriors

Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder responded to Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr’s comments about the Lakers “flopping” in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals.

Los Angeles pulled off a comeback win in Game 4 to take a commanding 3-1 series lead on the Warriors. The two teams face off in Game 5 on Wednesday night at Chase Center.

Dennis Schroder on Steve Kerr saying ‘Lakers took some flops’ in Game 5: "If they set illegal screens, sometimes you gotta show them that they are moving on the screen. If you don't do it, they're not gonna call it." (via @AdinRoss) pic.twitter.com/5Lbg07JHXy — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 10, 2023

It seems like Schroder and the Lakers are trying to get some attention from the officials to make them realize the Warriors might not be properly screening on offense.

While that may lead to some plays that look like flops, the Lakers are also doing what they can to win in this second-round series.

Schroder has been terrific for the Lakers against the Warriors, tallying double-digit points in three of the four games in the series. He’s scored in double figures in all three of Los Angeles’ wins.

In Game 4, Schroder finished with 10 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field, three rebounds, three assists and one steal. He played a series-high 35 minutes in Game 4, a sign that Lakers head coach Darvin Ham trusts him in close games.

A pesky defender at the point guard position, Schroder may have been one of the players that prompted Kerr’s comments about the Lakers flopping.

After entering the playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference, the Lakers have played some of their best basketball of the season.

They got off to a 3-1 series lead against the No. 2-seeded Memphis Grizzlies in the first round, going on to win that series in six games.

Now, they find themselves in a very similar position against the defending champion Warriors. Golden State was terrific at home in the regular season, going 33-8.

However, they need to win three straight games, including one on the road, to knock the Lakers out of the playoffs.

The Lakers have won all six of their postseason games (including the play-in win over the Minnesota Timberwolves) at home.

Game 5 between the Warriors and Lakers is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. PST on Wednesday, May 10. With a win, the Lakers would advance to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since the 2019-20 season.