LeBron’s former Cavs teammate shares when he thinks Lakers star will retire

Isaiah Thomas played alongside Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James on the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the former gave an educated guess as to when the 39-year-old will decide to retire from the NBA.

What’s gonna be even crazier is when Bron plays with Bryce too.. Once he does that he’s retiring then lol. Now everything will be complete and ride off in the sunset 🤝🏾 — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) October 7, 2024

James’ son Bryce is 17 years old and spent his freshman and sophomore seasons of high school playing basketball for Sierra Canyon School.

The younger James already has more than one offer from college basketball teams. Ohio State University has thrown an offer his way, and the same can be said for Duquesne University. ESPN also has the younger James ranked as a four-star prospect.

While the younger James’ basketball career is still seemingly in its infant stages, the clock is ticking on the elder James’ professional basketball career. At 39 years old, he is the oldest player in the NBA, and he also has played over 20 seasons in what is universally considered to be the best basketball league in the world.

Considering the elder James’ loaded resume, he might not be motivated to chase any team or individual awards, either. He has four NBA titles and the same number of regular-season MVP awards to his name. The elder James even has won a scoring title, as he averaged a league-high 30.0 points per game during the 2007-08 regular season, back when he was still in his first stint as a member of the Cavaliers.

Additionally, the elder James already plays with one of his sons on the Lakers, even if it isn’t the younger James, who projects to be at least multiple years away from being eligible to declare for the NBA draft.

But perhaps even more than James’ other son, the younger James has the physical tools needed to carve out a solid stint in the NBA. The youngster stands at 6-foot-6 and also weighs 180 pounds.

It may be wishful thinking for Lakers fans to hold out hope that the elder James will team up with the younger James in the NBA, but here’s to hoping that the latter will join the NBA ranks regardless of whether his father is still in the league by that time or not.